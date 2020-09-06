ROSENTHAL - Carrie
(nee Radtke)
September 1, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Wife of the late John Rosenthal; loving mother of Susan (Gregory) Owczarek; and the late Judith Carden; dear mother-in-law of Matthew Carden; cherished grandmother of Coleman (Melanie) Carden and Meghan Carden; special friend of Arthur Haist; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12th, 11 AM, at Pioneer Cemetery, 11130 Hunts Corners Rd., Akron, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.