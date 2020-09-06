Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carrie ROSENTHAL
ROSENTHAL - Carrie
(nee Radtke)
September 1, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Wife of the late John Rosenthal; loving mother of Susan (Gregory) Owczarek; and the late Judith Carden; dear mother-in-law of Matthew Carden; cherished grandmother of Coleman (Melanie) Carden and Meghan Carden; special friend of Arthur Haist; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12th, 11 AM, at Pioneer Cemetery, 11130 Hunts Corners Rd., Akron, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Please share online condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Bros. Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.