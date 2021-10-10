Menu
Casimer "Casey" ANDRZEJEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
ANDRZEJEWSKI - Casimer "Casey"
October 7, 2021, age 89; beloved husband of Maria (nee Antonelli) Andrzejewski; "super fantastic" father to Rose (Greg) Andrez-Bradler and Stephen (Susan) Andrzejewski; devoted grandpa of Ethan, Nicole, and Brian; dear brother of Christine (late John) Jakubowski, Eugene (Martha) Andrzejewski and predeceased by Rita Wasikowski, Stephen Jr. (Kaye) Andrzejewski, Geraldine (Louis) Wiecek, Theresa (Willard) Wallace, and Florian (survived by Dorothy) Andrzejewski; beloved cousin to Jerry (Helen) Fasolino; best friend of the late Pat (late Rosemary) Casilio, late Tiny (Ruth) Yenson; dear brother-in-law of the late Bob (survived by Lucia) Wahl, the late Mike Antonelli (survived by Gerda Braeucker), and the late Emidio (late Barbara) Antonelli; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE
FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Church, 8500 Main Street at Harris Hill Road, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Flowers graciously declined. If so desired, donations may be made on the Clarence Rotary link at clarenceveteransmemorial.org. Share condolences online at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Oct
14
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Church
8500 Main Street at Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Joanne Sciandra
Family
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results