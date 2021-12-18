Menu
Casper J. MILLER
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY
MILLER - Casper J.
Passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 in Olean, NY. Born January 24, 1952 in Buffalo, NY to Joseph and Ella Verdene (Smith) Miller. On December 29, 1973, in Buffalo, NY he married Heidi K. Pangburn. They shared 47 wonderful years together. Heidi predeceased Casper June 24, 2019. Mr. Miller grew up in Hamburg, NY, and Buffalo, NY. He graduated from Seneca Vocational Technical High School. He worked at Buffalo Color Corporation as an operator for 35 years. He retired early and was able to travel and spend time with his grandchildren. Casper was an outdoorsman, enjoyed tending to his property, and working with his hands. He was a member of the Franklinville Conservation Club, Franklinville Aristocrats and Lime Lake Sportsmen's Club. Casper had a strong work ethic, loved his family, and had an amazing sense of humor. Surviving are daughters Heather (John Moore) Miller of Grand Island, NY, Mary (Nathan) Petteys of Boca Raton, FL; grandchildren Anastasia, Maximilian and Skyler; sisters, Jolene West and Aleta Miller, both of NC, Laura Gorman and Cathy Miller both of Buffalo, NY, and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in the spring of 2022 in Machias, NY. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers in honor of Casper and Heidi Miller at The King Memorial Library, PO Box 509, Machias, NY 14101. Online remembrance www.babbitteastonfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss you so much Dad. I hope you are celebrating all of the family birthdays in heaven...we love you so much and truly cannot believe you are no longer here. Please give Mom a big hug from us.
Heather Miller
Family
January 17, 2022
My dear brother, Buddies and pals forever!!! I remember pinky swearing this when we were kids. You really were my best buddy my whole life especially when we were younger. My friend, I will always be grateful for all of the sacrifices you made your entire life for all of us. I am sorry life got in the way and created distance between us, we always found our way back to each other. I thank God everyday that you called me before you had to leave us. Our love was stronger than the difficult times and poor decisions we made along the way. I feel so lost without you brother. I wish I could turn back time, just to give you a huge hug and one last pinky swear to be buddies and pals forever. I am happy for you that you get to be with your Heidi, and out of this painful world we live in, how I envy your position. Please hug Mom, Ed, Heidi & Peter for me. Please ask God to save us a place. I cannot wait to be reunited with you all. I love and miss you so much with this broken heart of mine. I look forward to the time we can all be together again. Love your sister pal, Lucy
Laura P Gorman
Family
December 21, 2021
