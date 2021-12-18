MILLER - Casper J.
Passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 in Olean, NY. Born January 24, 1952 in Buffalo, NY to Joseph and Ella Verdene (Smith) Miller. On December 29, 1973, in Buffalo, NY he married Heidi K. Pangburn. They shared 47 wonderful years together. Heidi predeceased Casper June 24, 2019. Mr. Miller grew up in Hamburg, NY, and Buffalo, NY. He graduated from Seneca Vocational Technical High School. He worked at Buffalo Color Corporation as an operator for 35 years. He retired early and was able to travel and spend time with his grandchildren. Casper was an outdoorsman, enjoyed tending to his property, and working with his hands. He was a member of the Franklinville Conservation Club, Franklinville Aristocrats and Lime Lake Sportsmen's Club. Casper had a strong work ethic, loved his family, and had an amazing sense of humor. Surviving are daughters Heather (John Moore) Miller of Grand Island, NY, Mary (Nathan) Petteys of Boca Raton, FL; grandchildren Anastasia, Maximilian and Skyler; sisters, Jolene West and Aleta Miller, both of NC, Laura Gorman and Cathy Miller both of Buffalo, NY, and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in the spring of 2022 in Machias, NY. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers in honor of Casper and Heidi Miller at The King Memorial Library, PO Box 509, Machias, NY 14101. Online remembrance www.babbitteastonfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.