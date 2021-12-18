My dear brother, Buddies and pals forever!!! I remember pinky swearing this when we were kids. You really were my best buddy my whole life especially when we were younger. My friend, I will always be grateful for all of the sacrifices you made your entire life for all of us. I am sorry life got in the way and created distance between us, we always found our way back to each other. I thank God everyday that you called me before you had to leave us. Our love was stronger than the difficult times and poor decisions we made along the way. I feel so lost without you brother. I wish I could turn back time, just to give you a huge hug and one last pinky swear to be buddies and pals forever. I am happy for you that you get to be with your Heidi, and out of this painful world we live in, how I envy your position. Please hug Mom, Ed, Heidi & Peter for me. Please ask God to save us a place. I cannot wait to be reunited with you all. I love and miss you so much with this broken heart of mine. I look forward to the time we can all be together again. Love your sister pal, Lucy

Laura P Gorman Family December 21, 2021