CASOLA - Caterina (nee Ballaro)
September 24, 2021, beloved wife of the late Dominico Casola; loving mother of Joseph, Jennie Marie and the late Leonard Casola; dear sister of Jennie (late Frank) Deni, Russell (Penny), Frank (Michelle), Rosemary Ballaro and the late Vittoria (late John) DiSalvo; niece of Rosa Sicurella; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Friday at 8:45 AM, followed by entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If desired, donations in Caterina's name may be made to Parkinson's Foundation of WNY or the American Heart Assn.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.