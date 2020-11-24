REBMANN - Catherine A. "Cathy"
Passed away unexpectedly November 2, 2020 in her home in Atlanta Georgia.Beloved daughter of Catrina and late Tom Rebmann; sister of Toby (Heather) and Zach Rebmann; aunt to Paige, Natalie, Quinton Rebmann. Cathy was a graduate of Hamburg Central School, University at Buffalo and Yale University. She was an Epidemiologist at the CDC in Atlanta. She loved her two German Shepherds; Selma and Blitz. A Celebration of Cathy's life will be celebrated as St. Bernadette Church, S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at a later date due to COVID. Memorial donations can be made to German Shepherd Dog Rescue of GA, PO Box 785 Roswell, GA 30077, or The Botanical Gardens in Atlanta, GA. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.