Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Catherine A. "Cathy" REBMANN
REBMANN - Catherine A. "Cathy"
Passed away unexpectedly November 2, 2020 in her home in Atlanta Georgia.Beloved daughter of Catrina and late Tom Rebmann; sister of Toby (Heather) and Zach Rebmann; aunt to Paige, Natalie, Quinton Rebmann. Cathy was a graduate of Hamburg Central School, University at Buffalo and Yale University. She was an Epidemiologist at the CDC in Atlanta. She loved her two German Shepherds; Selma and Blitz. A Celebration of Cathy's life will be celebrated as St. Bernadette Church, S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park at a later date due to COVID. Memorial donations can be made to German Shepherd Dog Rescue of GA, PO Box 785 Roswell, GA 30077, or The Botanical Gardens in Atlanta, GA. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.