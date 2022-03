ARNOLD - CatherineEntered into eternal rest March 4, 2021. The family will receive friends at 10 AM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, 540 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Funeral to follow at 11AM. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, social distance and masks are mandatory. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com