Catherine P. CURTIS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CURTIS - Catherine P. (nee Feehan)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John W. Nutty and the late Ralph C. Curtis; devoted mother of William F. (Patricia) Nutty, James V. (Kathleen) Nutty and John P. Nutty; adored grandmother of Amanda (Benjamin) Narburgh, Christopher (Kirsten) Nutty, Scott (Cari) Nutty and Erin (Richard) DeBlasi; cherished great-grandmother of Dylan and Benson Narburgh and Andrew, Collin and Peyton Avery Nutty; loving daughter of the late John F. and Winifred Feehan. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Monday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9 o'clock at St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY (please assemble at church). Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Amherst, NY
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Catholic Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
To all the Family - Sending my sincere sympathy on the loss of my "Aunt Kitty" and my beloved Godmother. She will continue to have a special place in my heart. Even though it has been a number of years since I last had the pleasure of visiting with your Mom (my Mom's 80th birthday - Gloria Parks), I remember our visit well. I'm sorry I wasn't able to pay my respects in person but I live in Florida. May your fond memories bring you all comfort during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Betsy Parks Schaefer
March 3, 2021
John, My condolences and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. May the cherished memories you have help you through this difficult time.
Tina Hiam
March 3, 2021
