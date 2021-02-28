CURTIS - Catherine P. (nee Feehan)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest February 26, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John W. Nutty and the late Ralph C. Curtis; devoted mother of William F. (Patricia) Nutty, James V. (Kathleen) Nutty and John P. Nutty; adored grandmother of Amanda (Benjamin) Narburgh, Christopher (Kirsten) Nutty, Scott (Cari) Nutty and Erin (Richard) DeBlasi; cherished great-grandmother of Dylan and Benson Narburgh and Andrew, Collin and Peyton Avery Nutty; loving daughter of the late John F. and Winifred Feehan. Friends and relatives may gather at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Monday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9 o'clock at St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY (please assemble at church). Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.