To all the Family - Sending my sincere sympathy on the loss of my "Aunt Kitty" and my beloved Godmother. She will continue to have a special place in my heart. Even though it has been a number of years since I last had the pleasure of visiting with your Mom (my Mom's 80th birthday - Gloria Parks), I remember our visit well. I'm sorry I wasn't able to pay my respects in person but I live in Florida. May your fond memories bring you all comfort during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Betsy Parks Schaefer March 3, 2021