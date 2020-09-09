COLLINS - Catherine E.
(nee Spoth)
September 7, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved wife of Mark J. Collins; devoted mother of Brian (Anita) Collins and Michelle (Grant) Gillan; loving grandmother to Nolan, Eleanor and Elliott; dear daughter of Rita (nee Beiter) and the late Lester Spoth; dear sister of Frances (Gary) Wood, Lester (Debbie) Spoth, Cindy (Gerry) Fiegl, and Lisa (Michael) Collins; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road). Funeral services will be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that FACE COVERINGS are required and social distancing will be observed. Please be patient if you have delayed entry into the chapel. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.