KLIER - Catherine M.(nee Schneider)Of Elma, December 26, 2021. Beloved wife of David; devoted mother of Lindsay (Chris) and Richard; loving grandmother of Benjamin; dear sister of Diane Seiler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. Those wishing may make memorials to Roswell Park. Please visit Cathy's Tribute Page at cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com