KOCAJ - Catherine (nee Sylnyk)
October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of late Michael; daughter of late Anna and John Sylnyk; sister of late Mychajlyna Terendi; loving aunt of Tatiana (Mykola) Paslawsky; also survived by other nieces and nephews in USA, Canada and Ukraine. Family present Thursday 5-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where Panachyda Service will be held Thursday at 7:30 PM and Friday at 10:15 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 11 AM. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.