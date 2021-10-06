Menu
Catherine KOCAJ
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KOCAJ - Catherine (nee Sylnyk)
October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of late Michael; daughter of late Anna and John Sylnyk; sister of late Mychajlyna Terendi; loving aunt of Tatiana (Mykola) Paslawsky; also survived by other nieces and nephews in USA, Canada and Ukraine. Family present Thursday 5-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where Panachyda Service will be held Thursday at 7:30 PM and Friday at 10:15 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 11 AM. Share condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
7
Service
7:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
8
Service
10:15a.m.
NY
Oct
8
Liturgy
11:00a.m.
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
NY
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.