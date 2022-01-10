Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine "TAT" KOWALEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
KOWALEWSKI - Catherine
(nee Pienta) "TAT"
Age 73 of North Tonawanda, January 8, 2022. Wife of the late Dennis F. Kowalewski who died in 2009; mother of Derrick and Cristen Kowalewski; sister of Stephanie (Nicholas) Csizmar and the late Daniel and Richard Pienta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and was the adored great-aunt of Nora Hanson and was also the very dearest friend of Debbie Laux. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 12th, from 4-7 PM, at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC.,, 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Thursday, January 13th, in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Ave., in North Tonawanda. Everyone welcome to attend. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
57 Center Ave, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending my deepest sympathy and condolences to your family and friends. You will be in our prayers always. Dennis my cousin your husband introduced me to your brother Danny when he was on leave from the AirForce. The rest was history now you are all together again no more pain. R.I.P. TAT
Mrs.Elaine J. Pienta
Family
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results