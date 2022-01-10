KOWALEWSKI - Catherine
(nee Pienta) "TAT"
Age 73 of North Tonawanda, January 8, 2022. Wife of the late Dennis F. Kowalewski who died in 2009; mother of Derrick and Cristen Kowalewski; sister of Stephanie (Nicholas) Csizmar and the late Daniel and Richard Pienta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and was the adored great-aunt of Nora Hanson and was also the very dearest friend of Debbie Laux. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 12th, from 4-7 PM, at JOHN 0. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC.,, 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Thursday, January 13th, in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 57 Center Ave., in North Tonawanda. Everyone welcome to attend. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 10, 2022.