Catherine L. Faltisco
Faltisco - Catherine L.
(nee Rayburg)
of Blasdell, NY, October 19, 2020; beloved wife of the late Bernard P. Faltisco; loving mother of Gail (late Frank) Knuth, Diane (Dennis) Lauricella, David Faltisco, Cheryl (Timothy Kraemer) Faltisco and Donald (Kimberly) Faltisco; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Dana) Knuth, Kelly (Alex) Fadick, Nicholas (Heather) Lauricella, Lisa (Michael) Lohiser, Catie Faltisco, Sarah Faltisco, Michael (Samantha) Faltisco, Corey (Kimberly) Faltisco, Lindsay (Scott) Kisloski and Connor (Shannon) Faltisco; dear sister of Dorothy Seufert, Joan Hamilton, Frederick Rayburg, James Rayburg, Suzanne Dils, Mary Jane Frost and the late Rosemary Vungaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
