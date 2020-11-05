Menu
Catherine M. DelBARBA
DelBARBA - Catherine M.
(nee Helmicki)
Of Amherst, NY, suddenly, October 31, 2020 at age 58. Devoted mother of B. Patrick, Elizabeth M. and Charlotte C.; beloved daughter of the late Arthur S. and Mary A. Helmicki; loving sister of Michael F., Arthur J. (Shawn E.), John M. and the late David P. Helmicki; doting caretaker of Henry and Hudson; also survived by four nieces and a nephew as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 7 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
