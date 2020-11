DelBARBA - Catherine M.(nee Helmicki)Of Amherst, NY, suddenly, October 31, 2020 at age 58. Devoted mother of B. Patrick, Elizabeth M. and Charlotte C.; beloved daughter of the late Arthur S. and Mary A. Helmicki; loving sister of Michael F., Arthur J. (Shawn E.), John M. and the late David P. Helmicki; doting caretaker of Henry and Hudson; also survived by four nieces and a nephew as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and amazing friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 7 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com