Catherine M. FRAAS
FRAAS - Catherine M.
(nee Behun)
November 1, 2020. Mother of Andrew Konkle, Angela (Lawrence) Moochler, Todd and the late Anthony Konkle; grandmother of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of Shirley (Jerry) Fusani, and the late Michael (Sharon) and late Andrew (late Margaret). Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
