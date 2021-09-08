Menu
Sister Catherine MEILER OSF
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
MEILER, OSF
Sr. Catherine Meiler, OSF
September 6, 2021, at age 83, beloved daughter of the late John Joseph and Anna Catherine (nee Leahy) Meiler; sister of Anna Mae (late Joseph) Mrozek and the late John, Richard, Robert Meiler and Neole Warsitz. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 2-5 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made in Sr. Cathy's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Sep
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
