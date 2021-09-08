MEILER, OSF
Sr. Catherine Meiler, OSF
September 6, 2021, at age 83, beloved daughter of the late John Joseph and Anna Catherine (nee Leahy) Meiler; sister of Anna Mae (late Joseph) Mrozek and the late John, Richard, Robert Meiler and Neole Warsitz. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 2-5 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins), Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made in Sr. Cathy's memory to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.