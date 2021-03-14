MIKLITSCH - Honorable
Catherine M.
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at home from Alzheimer's, surrounded by her sisters and brothers, under the care of her devoted caregivers and Niagara Hospice. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on April 21, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Catherine (Berry) Miklitsch, Sr. Cathy attended St. Peter's School in Lewiston and Madonna High School in Niagara Falls. She earned her bachelor's from Niagara University and her law degree from the Franklin Pierce Law Center in New Hampshire. After law school, she worked at the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, NY and the Legal Aid Society of Rockland County, NY. She then became the Hearing Examiner and later a Magistrate, in the State of New York Family Court of Rockland County. Cathy received numerous awards for her leadership and contributions to the legal profession. She was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the New York State Women's Bar Association, as well as Past President of the Rockland County Bar Association and the Rockland County Women's Bar Association. She was the wife of the late Raymond T. O'Connell, who passed away on December 22, 2008. Cathy was the mother of Raymond M. O'Connell, sister of Sister Teresa Miklitsch, OSF, Mary Fran (Donna Pavetti) Miklitsch, Rosemary (Jim) Rapino, Robert and David and was the aunt of Audrey Miklitsch, Cai and ZhenHua Pavetti. Her family will be present TODAY from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY, with the Rev. Cole Webster officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Rockland Lake, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
, for guest register.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.