Honorable Catherine M. MIKLITSCH
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
901 Cayuga Street
Lewiston, NY
MIKLITSCH - Honorable
Catherine M.
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at home from Alzheimer's, surrounded by her sisters and brothers, under the care of her devoted caregivers and Niagara Hospice. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on April 21, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Catherine (Berry) Miklitsch, Sr. Cathy attended St. Peter's School in Lewiston and Madonna High School in Niagara Falls. She earned her bachelor's from Niagara University and her law degree from the Franklin Pierce Law Center in New Hampshire. After law school, she worked at the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, NY and the Legal Aid Society of Rockland County, NY. She then became the Hearing Examiner and later a Magistrate, in the State of New York Family Court of Rockland County. Cathy received numerous awards for her leadership and contributions to the legal profession. She was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the New York State Women's Bar Association, as well as Past President of the Rockland County Bar Association and the Rockland County Women's Bar Association. She was the wife of the late Raymond T. O'Connell, who passed away on December 22, 2008. Cathy was the mother of Raymond M. O'Connell, sister of Sister Teresa Miklitsch, OSF, Mary Fran (Donna Pavetti) Miklitsch, Rosemary (Jim) Rapino, Robert and David and was the aunt of Audrey Miklitsch, Cai and ZhenHua Pavetti. Her family will be present TODAY from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY. Friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY, with the Rev. Cole Webster officiating. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Rockland Lake, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
901 Cayuga Street, Lewiston, NY
Mar
14
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
901 Cayuga Street, Lewiston, NY
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Peter's Church
620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear this. I was a Support Magistrate in Nassau County, as well as a member of the Women´s Bar Assn. Cathy and I would hang out together at various events, as well as communicate often while we were both working. RIP my friend. My life was better for knowing you.
Diane M Dwyer
March 16, 2021
I worked with Cathy for many years in White Plains and briefly in Carmel. She was a lovely person. My sincere condolences to the family.
Lisa DAngelo
March 15, 2021
