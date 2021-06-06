PFOHL - Catherine M. "Cathy" (nee Mcdermott)
June 1, 2021, age 63. Beloved wife of Russell L. Pfohl; loving mother of Carrie Harper; cherished grandmother of Sydney Harper; dear sister of Marcus (Robin) McDermott, Debra (William) Greiner, Margie (Kevin) Pontlitz, Theresa McDermott, Jackie McDermott and Patricia McDermott; loving daughter-in-law of Margot A. (late Peter) Pfohl; sister-in-law of Beth (Peter) Hardy and Anne H. (Kate Gallivan) Pfohl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Catherine's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Catherine was a server for 15 years at the Olympic Restaurant and currently for 25 years at The Family Tree Restaurant in Amherst, NY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.