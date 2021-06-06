Menu
Catherine M. PFOHL
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
PFOHL - Catherine M. "Cathy" (nee Mcdermott)
June 1, 2021, age 63. Beloved wife of Russell L. Pfohl; loving mother of Carrie Harper; cherished grandmother of Sydney Harper; dear sister of Marcus (Robin) McDermott, Debra (William) Greiner, Margie (Kevin) Pontlitz, Theresa McDermott, Jackie McDermott and Patricia McDermott; loving daughter-in-law of Margot A. (late Peter) Pfohl; sister-in-law of Beth (Peter) Hardy and Anne H. (Kate Gallivan) Pfohl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Catherine's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Catherine was a server for 15 years at the Olympic Restaurant and currently for 25 years at The Family Tree Restaurant in Amherst, NY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie and Patty, I am so sorry for your loss; you have my deepest and sincerest sympathy.
Robin Deubler
June 8, 2021
We are unable to attend the service as we are out of town but our thoughts & prayers are with you all! Cathy lit up the room with her presence and is missed already! Russ, you have our numbers!
Marty & Mary Pasternak
June 8, 2021
My family here and I send all our prayers and love to you, Russ, at this most difficult time
John Alcock
June 6, 2021
In memory of a great friend. WE will miss you always. My heartfelt condolences to the family on your loss
Sam S. Gagliardi
Friend
June 6, 2021
