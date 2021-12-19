SPAULDING - Catherine M.

Age 95 of Boston, NY, passed away on November 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William James. Predeceased by her father Edwin Klispie and mother Margurite. Also predeceased by sister Rita (Stanley) Stoklosa. Loving mother to Lawrence Spaulding (Shirley) and Thomas Spaulding (Chala). Grandmother to Lacey Parks (Thomas), Ashley Wakelee (Matt), and Ryan Spaulding (Autumn). Great-grandmother to Noah and Charlotte Wakelee. Catherine chose to donate her body to University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift. A celebration of her life will be held in July 2022.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.