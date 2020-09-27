TRONOLONE - Catherine V. "Kitty" (nee Baynes)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on September 17, 2020, at age 84. Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Carmen A. Tronolone; devoted mother of Lucia (Paul) Vacanti, with whom she lived for over 20 years, since her husband's passing and Carmine (Robert Parker) Tronolone III; grandmother of Carmine "The Fork" (Katherine) Tronolone IV; great-grandmother of Carmine Tronolone V; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Baynes; dear sister of Samuel and the late Joseph, Rafaella, Anthony, Grace, Theodore, Mary, Jean, Patrick and Beatrice; proud aunt of several nieces and nephews, including "My two Anthonys" Anthony (Eileen) Baynes and Anthony (Donna) Tronolone; friend of the late Pat Saeli; also survived by many other family members and friends, including sister-in-law Eve (late Anthony) Tronolone and friends Mary O'Donnell, Dee, Barb, Mary Ann, Charlie, Vic, Chuck, Mae and Phyllis. From 7th Street to Lafayette Avenue to Rachel Vincent Way, Kitty was a lifelong resident of Buffalo, with an open door to anyone in need, and a loving heart sharing whatever she had. "I make the living and you make the living worthwhile," Kitty's husband would say as she cared for him, especially after quadruple bypass and cancer. Kitty cared for her sister with Alzheimer's while she herself was ailing. Her love, generous spirit, and smile will be greatly missed but treasured forever. If desired, contributions in Kitty's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, the Parkinson's Foundation, or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Services private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com