Catherine M. "Kay" WEATHERBEE
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Weatherbee - Catherine M. (nee Mccormick) "Kay"
Of East Aurora, NY, January 3, 2022 at age 86, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Donald R. Loving mother of Randall (Justine) Weatherbee, Laurie (Gary) George, Sheila Weatherbee and Alan Weatherbee. Special grandma to Brenda (Justin Story) George, Greg (Tracy) George, Amy (Christopher) Booker, Jill (Jonathan) MacKerchar, Nicholas (Kayla Arslanian) Weatherbee, Phillip (Anu Raja) Weatherbee, Julie (Matthew) Breidenstein and Shawn (Dana) Weatherbee and cherished great-grandmother of Gaven, Kayden, Taren, Kyren, Dylan, Christina, Donovan, Carter, Camden, Collin, Lucas, Lillian, Rose and Nali. Dear sister of Marian (Charles) Kibler and predeceased by Paul (Elizabeth) McCormick, Agnes (late Michael) Reding, Viola (late John) Stoick and Harold (late Jane) McCormick. Also survived by sister-in-law Dolores Weatherbee and many adoring nieces, nephews and loyal friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 9:30 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church, East Aurora. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception School or the East Aurora Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences and livestream funeral at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
East Aurora, NY
Wood Funeral Home
The family are remembered in prayer. May Kay rest in peace.
Sister Judith Beiswanger
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of Kay's passing
Florence Simons
January 9, 2022
