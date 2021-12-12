Menu
Catherine A. WERWINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
WERWINSKI - Catherine A.
(nee Vadala)
December 3, 2021 - Beloved wife of the late Raymond T. Werwinski. Loving mother of Raymond Jr., Mark (Terri) and Carl (Valerie) Werwinski. Mother-in-law of Karen Werwinski. Cherished grandmother of Deanna (Chris) Robey, Andrea, Danielle (Tom) Lunt, Lisa, David, Laura (fiancé Andy Wright) and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Landon, Carson, Anniston, Jackson and Riley. Dear sister of Judith (late Joseph) Muia and predeceased by three brothers and seven sisters. Survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences for the family at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
