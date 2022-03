WERWINSKI - Catherine A.(nee Vadala)December 3, 2021 - Beloved wife of the late Raymond T. Werwinski. Loving mother of Raymond Jr., Mark (Terri) and Carl (Valerie) Werwinski. Mother-in-law of Karen Werwinski. Cherished grandmother of Deanna (Chris) Robey, Andrea, Danielle (Tom) Lunt, Lisa, David, Laura (fiancé Andy Wright) and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Landon, Carson, Anniston, Jackson and Riley. Dear sister of Judith (late Joseph) Muia and predeceased by three brothers and seven sisters. Survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences for the family at www.mertzfh.com