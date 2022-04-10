Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Catherine WILLIAMS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church
Send Flowers
WILLIAMS - Catherine
(nee Dupree)
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest on April 6, 2022. She is survived by many loving family members. Family and friends may visit Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY, on Thursday from 11 AM to 12 PM where a service will immediately follow. The church kindly asks that masks be worn. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) Amherst, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church
790 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY
Apr
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church
790 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.