WILLIAMS - Catherine
(nee Dupree)
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest on April 6, 2022. She is survived by many loving family members. Family and friends may visit Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, NY, on Thursday from 11 AM to 12 PM where a service will immediately follow. The church kindly asks that masks be worn. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) Amherst, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.