Cathleen CAPODAGLI
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
CAPODAGLI - Cathleen
(nee Blendowski)
March 26, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Buffalo, July 21, 1955, to Edwin and Mary Blendowski. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Michael) Farinacci and sons Michael (Heather) and Kevin Long; brothers Tom (Mary), John, James (Tracy), Chris (Barb) and David (Joan) Blendowski; sister Jean (Ray) Coburn and grandchildren Corey and Ashley Jablonski, Gabriella and Mark Farinacci, Jewel and Alexis Long; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be arranged for a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2022.
