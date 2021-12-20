Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cathy E. AHERN
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
AHERN - Cathy E.
Of Buffalo, December 19th, 2021. Daughter of the late Howard and Mary Cleo McDermott Ahern; sister of Joan (late William) Tumilty and John (Karen) Ahern; loving aunt of John (Amy) Ahern Jr., Jason Ahern, Caitlin (Amber) Ahern, Katie (Patrick) Booth and Kellie Tumilty; also survived by grandnieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday (December 22nd) 2-4 PM, when the Funeral Service will commence. Please be aware of required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Beverly Bonda
December 22, 2021
Cathy was truly a person that marched to her own drum. And I loved her for it. She was a very strong, smart, and loving person, in her quiet way. I am saddened by her loss.
Patricia Thompson
December 21, 2021
Much love and prayers to Cathy"s family. Always loved visiting at your home with your Dad & Mom. Was so glad that we were able to enjoy our 50th high school reunion together. You were a beautiful person, Cathy.
Sharon Crangle Irwin
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results