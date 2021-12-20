AHERN - Cathy E.
Of Buffalo, December 19th, 2021. Daughter of the late Howard and Mary Cleo McDermott Ahern; sister of Joan (late William) Tumilty and John (Karen) Ahern; loving aunt of John (Amy) Ahern Jr., Jason Ahern, Caitlin (Amber) Ahern, Katie (Patrick) Booth and Kellie Tumilty; also survived by grandnieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday (December 22nd) 2-4 PM, when the Funeral Service will commence. Please be aware of required face masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 20, 2021.