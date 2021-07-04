JANKOWSKI - Cathy

(nee Przybysz)

A Buffalo native and longtime Lackawanna resident, Cathy went home to be with Jesus on June 28, 2021 at the age of 71. Cathy joined her father Robert F. Przybysz and daughter Jocelyn Ellis in a glorious reunion in Heaven. She is survived by son Brian; former spouse Mike; mother Helen Przybysz; sisters Lucy (Joe) Rasinski and Barbara Kolodziej; brothers Robert M. Przybysz and Michael (Pam) Przybysz; nieces and nephews Mark Kolodziej, Jenny (Jerry) Drozd, Jill (Matt) Mumbach, Jeff (Darci) Kolodziej, Jake (Savannah) Przybysz, Josh (Sabrina) Przybysz, Shelby Przybysz, Sydney Przybysz and Calvin Przybysz; great nephews and nieces Zach Drozd, Andrew Mumbach, Noah Mumbach, Aaron Siemaszko, Kelci Kolodziej, Rosalie Przybysz and Raelynn Przybysz. As a nurse, she excelled at several positions in the Buffalo area and she was a welcome sight for all of her patients both young and old. Cathy had participated in the Anatomical Gift Program with the University of Buffalo. Her body will be utilized for medical research. In light of this, there will be no immediate memorial service however, one will be scheduled. Friends and family will be notified as such.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.