Ceceile M. PAWLOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
PAWLOWSKI - Ceceile M.
(nee DeSantis)
December 15, 2021, unexpectedly, of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Glenn E. Pawlowski Sr; dearest mother of Glenn E. Pawlowski Jr. and Craig (Jannine) Pawlowski. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Emma. Devoted sister of John (Laura) DeSantis. Sister-in-law of Louis (late Sharon), late Dale (Nancy), late Joseph M., John and Lenore (Darlene Ward) Pawlowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in St. Andrews R.C. Church. Please assemble at church. Leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrews RC Church
34 Francis Street, Sloan, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
