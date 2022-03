PAWLOWSKI - Ceceile M.(nee DeSantis)December 15, 2021, unexpectedly, of Sloan, NY. Beloved wife of the late Glenn E. Pawlowski Sr; dearest mother of Glenn E. Pawlowski Jr. and Craig (Jannine) Pawlowski. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Emma. Devoted sister of John (Laura) DeSantis. Sister-in-law of Louis (late Sharon), late Dale (Nancy), late Joseph M., John and Lenore (Darlene Ward) Pawlowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 AM in St. Andrews R.C. Church. Please assemble at church. Leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com