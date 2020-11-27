KOZLOWSKI - Cecelia "Sally" (nee Gawron)

November 23, 2020, age 92, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond T. Kozlowski; dearest mother of Sharon (Gary) Jakubowski and Cynthia (Scott) Horst; dear grandmother of Julie (Andrzej) Kowalski, Gary (Gosia) Jakubowski, Molly Horst (fiancé James Haley) and Abby Horst; great-grandmother of Thomas Kowalski, Laura Kowalski, Nathan Jakubowski and Sara Jakubowski; daughter of the late Julian and Antonina (nee Wielgosz) Gawron; sister of late Stephen (late Sophie) Gawron, late Mary Gawron, late Jean (late John) Solarski, late Shirley (late Walter) Hill and the late Clara Gawron; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday November 29th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.