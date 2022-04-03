Menu
Cecelia M. SUMMERS
Summers - Cecelia M.
(nee Eckert)
March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of Robert; dear mother of Joni (Leonard) Chudzinski, Janie (Henry) Czubaj, Robert (Kim) Summers II, Jackie (John) Walker, and Hideo (Louisa) Tsuchida; loving grandmother of Leonard, Melissa, Felicia (Michael), Robert W., Robert III, Levi, Jonathan, Jacie, Jaelyn, and four great-grandchildren; sister of Joanne (William) Barron, Irene White, and the late Robert Eckert, also survived by nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Memorials in Cecelia's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
