ZAWIERUCHA - Cecilia T.
(nee Zulewski)
Age 98, October 30, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife to the late Stephen Zawierucha and the late Alfred Pejka; dearly missed by her children, Elaine (Roger) Orszulak and Linda (James) Mazgajewski; cherished grandmother of Kim Katalinas, Greg (Andrea) Pasieka, and Michael (Jennifer) Mazgajewski; loving Nana of Katelyn, Kylie, Ronald, Vivian, Morgan, Tyler, Matthew and Ryan; dearest sister of Dorothy (late Richard Skrok, and late Michael Forester); predeceased by three sisters and four brothers; survived by her extended family, Greg (Linda) Zawierucha, Kathy (Chuck) Biedron, Paul Zawierucha and Nicole (Martin) Brzykcy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and relatives. Cecilia was a member of the "Pink Ladies" Card Club, the William Street Tax Payers Assoc., Cheektowaga Seniors, Cheektowaga Patriotic Committee, St. Josaphat's Seniors, and the "Manhattan Club." The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM in St. Josaphat RC Church (corner of William & Peoria Sts.). Please assemble at church. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required at funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 31, 2020.