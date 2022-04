COLLINS - Cecil D.Departed this life April 4, 2022. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11 AM- 12 Noon at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com