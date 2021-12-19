BUGNO - Cecilia M.
87, of Queensbury NY, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on January 5, 1934 in Black Brook, NY she was the daughter of Arthur and Phoebe (Pelkey) Yelle. Cecilia graduated from Kenmore West High School in 1951.Before becoming a wife, mother and homemaker, she worked at various clerical jobs including as a secretary in the research department of National Gypsum Company. During her life, she, Stan, and her children enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States. Cecilia is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Phoebe Yelle; her daughter, Deborah Meyers; her brother, Gregory Yelle and her sister Theresa Yelle. She is survived by her husband Stanley Bugno of Queensbury, NY; her daughters Karen (Dewayne) Boyer of Indianapolis, IN and Lisa Bugno of Queensbury, NY; and her son-in-law Marvin (Joy) Meyers of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Joseph (Jill) Meyers of Tonawanda, NY, Allison (Corey) Balling of Lockport, NY, Melissa (Mark) Amos of Shiloh, IL, Natalie Boyer (Sam Ziade) of Atlanta, GA; her sister Veronica Edbauer of Williamsville, NY; along with 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately by the family. Burial will take place at a later date at Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cecilia's name can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Diabetes Association
. For those who wish, online condolences may be made at www.sbfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.