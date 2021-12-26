Menu
Cecilia MERCADO
MERCADO - Cecilia
Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 22, 2021. Spouse of Abraham Soto; devoted mother of Evelyn (Edward) Maldonado, Jorge (Amy) Perez, Lissette (Alarico) Huertas and the late Miguel Angel Perez; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one baby boy on the way; loving daughter of the late Amelio Rodriguez and Carmen Maldonado; dear sister of Luis (Leonor) Rodriguez, Pedro (Yelitza) Rodriguez, Carmen (Wilbert) Reyes and William (Mariluz) Rodriguez. Relatives and friends may visit Arca De Salvacion, 445 South Park Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday, from 2-9 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Arca De Salvacion
445 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Arca De Salvacion
445 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Where do I start Titi Cecilia was so Sweet she had a Heart of Gold loved her kids Family always made sure to let you know of the importance of serving the lord always so cute loved her May she RIParadise n God give Evelyne Junjie Lissy n the family strength n comfort in this difficult time.
Yahaira Avalos (Rodriguez)
Family
December 27, 2021
