MERCADO - Cecilia

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 22, 2021. Spouse of Abraham Soto; devoted mother of Evelyn (Edward) Maldonado, Jorge (Amy) Perez, Lissette (Alarico) Huertas and the late Miguel Angel Perez; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one baby boy on the way; loving daughter of the late Amelio Rodriguez and Carmen Maldonado; dear sister of Luis (Leonor) Rodriguez, Pedro (Yelitza) Rodriguez, Carmen (Wilbert) Reyes and William (Mariluz) Rodriguez. Relatives and friends may visit Arca De Salvacion, 445 South Park Ave., Buffalo, on Tuesday, from 2-9 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.