RYLL - Cecilia "Joanne"
Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away March 11, 2021 at home from long-term declining health. Beloved wife of 59 years to Ewald "Wally" Ryll, who predeceased her in 2013; dearest mother of David (Ruth) of Colorado, Barbara, Patrick (Lisa) of Rhode Island, Michael, and Carolyn (Danny) Clarkson of Minnesota; loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and sister to Sheila (Ken) Jones of Wales, UK. Full obituary and photos at http://cjryll.shutterfly.com/
. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.