Cecilia "Joanne" RYLL
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
RYLL - Cecilia "Joanne"
Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away March 11, 2021 at home from long-term declining health. Beloved wife of 59 years to Ewald "Wally" Ryll, who predeceased her in 2013; dearest mother of David (Ruth) of Colorado, Barbara, Patrick (Lisa) of Rhode Island, Michael, and Carolyn (Danny) Clarkson of Minnesota; loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and sister to Sheila (Ken) Jones of Wales, UK. Full obituary and photos at http://cjryll.shutterfly.com/. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Sorry for your loss! We will miss her.
Tracy Spinuzza
March 17, 2021
