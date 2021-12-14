Strzempka - Cecilia G. "Chuggie"(nee O'Brien)
December 8, 2021; of West Seneca NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Dearest mother of Mary Ann (Glen Schmidt), Joseph, and Peter (Dawn) Strzempka. Cherished grandmother of Jenna (Bryan) Dennee, Robert (Angela) Furlani, Meagan (Ryan) Eargle and Shannon and Michael Fitzpatrick and great-grandmother of Olivia, Jeremy, Bobby, Jaxson, Leo and Madison. Dear sister of Mary Lou O'Brien, Eugenie (late James) Leary and the late Charlotte (late Donald) Duffy, Roger (late Margaret) O'Brien, Neal (late Jane) O' Brien and Winifred Platt and sister in law of Gerald (late Mary Ellen) and the late Paul (Carol) Strzempka. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca, West Seneca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Parish on Saturday at 10:15 AM (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Chuggies name to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.