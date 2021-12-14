Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cecilia G. "Chuggie" STRZEMPKA
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Strzempka - Cecilia G. "Chuggie"(nee O'Brien)
December 8, 2021; of West Seneca NY. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Dearest mother of Mary Ann (Glen Schmidt), Joseph, and Peter (Dawn) Strzempka. Cherished grandmother of Jenna (Bryan) Dennee, Robert (Angela) Furlani, Meagan (Ryan) Eargle and Shannon and Michael Fitzpatrick and great-grandmother of Olivia, Jeremy, Bobby, Jaxson, Leo and Madison. Dear sister of Mary Lou O'Brien, Eugenie (late James) Leary and the late Charlotte (late Donald) Duffy, Roger (late Margaret) O'Brien, Neal (late Jane) O' Brien and Winifred Platt and sister in law of Gerald (late Mary Ellen) and the late Paul (Carol) Strzempka. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca, West Seneca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Heaven Parish on Saturday at 10:15 AM (please assemble at the church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Chuggies name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at
www.hoyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Parish
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We worked together at the BOE and shared so many laughs and good times. She was a wonderful lady. I am so sorry for your loss.
Gail Wojtowicz
December 19, 2021
My condolences to the family. I met Chuggie through Pat, she had a great generous smile. God Bless
Carol and Christopher Taber
Friend
December 14, 2021
Dear Peter, Thoughts & prayers are with you and all your family as you celebrate the special life of your Mom. Jesus welcomes her into His all loving arms. See you In the Eucharist !
Alice Ohl (St Catherine of Siena)
Other
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results