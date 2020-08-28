BEHNKE - Cecilie J.
Of Tonawanda, NY, August 26, 2020. Loving companion of Craig MacFarland; sister of Ronald (Lisa) Behnke, Diane (Peter) Bowers and the late Warren (Edie) Behnke; aunt of David, Brian (Kim), Christopher (Michele), Matthew (Kate Toal) Behnke, Amanda (Daniel) Lundberg and Emily Bowers. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements were made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6535. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 28, 2020.