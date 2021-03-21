SWIETLIK - Celeste B.
(nee Anellutti)
Of Blasdell, at the age of 91 on March 17th, 2021. Wife of the late Joseph T. Swietlik; mother of Karen Schmid, Amy Swietlik and the late Eve Kelso; grandmother of Benjamin (Helen) and Martin Schmid and Christinia (Joseph) Litwin, Jennifer (Ryan) Okie and Heather Kelso; great-grandmother of Joshua, Joey, Eliza and Evelyn; predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The SPCA Serving Erie County. Please visit our website online at www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.