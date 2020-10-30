RUGGERI - Cesarina
(nee Spotti)
October 28, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Joseph Ruggeri; devoted mother of David (Christel Lenau) Ruggeri and Linda (James) Miskines; cherished Nonna of Christina, Michael Ruggeri, Julia, Anthony and Rebecca Miskines; dear daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria (Mazzolari) Spotti; caring sister of Angelo, Anna and the late Evi, Marino, Piero and Clemi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Cesarina came to the US from Cremona, Italy in 1958. Over the years, she worked at the National Finishing Company, Parkside Candies and Watson's Chocolates in Kenmore, where she retired in 1998. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 8:45 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Mass will be streamed online at www.stgregs.org
. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cesarina's name to either Buffalo Hospice, Inc. or Niagara Hospice. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.