DURHAM - Ceylon "Cy" December 20, 2021. Of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Gannoe) Durham. Dear father of Brian (Karen) Durham, Valerie (Dr. Harmon) Meldrim, Kimberly (Daniel) Brown, Kenneth Durham and Paulette (Dr. Allen) Schmidt. Grandfather of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Edward (Carol) Durham, and the late Mildred Hubbard, Keitha Webb, Donald Durham, Marie Parmelee, Hazel Vandenburg, Martin, Vernon, Clayton, Durham and Margurite Traver; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where Prayers will be said Thursday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Paul the II Church, Lake View, NY, at 9:30 AM.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. He was a great man and my boys really looked up to him and respected him as did I. May he rest in peace and may you all find comfort in each other remembering the good in a really good man. God bless you all.
Mark R. Hoppe
December 22, 2021
Bev Schnneider
December 21, 2021
Yvonne and family
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kevin & Judy Blust