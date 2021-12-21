DURHAM - Ceylon "Cy"

December 20, 2021. Of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Gannoe) Durham. Dear father of Brian (Karen) Durham, Valerie (Dr. Harmon) Meldrim, Kimberly (Daniel) Brown, Kenneth Durham and Paulette (Dr. Allen) Schmidt. Grandfather of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Edward (Carol) Durham, and the late Mildred Hubbard, Keitha Webb, Donald Durham, Marie Parmelee, Hazel Vandenburg, Martin, Vernon, Clayton, Durham and Margurite Traver; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the LATIMORE SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where Prayers will be said Thursday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Paul the II Church, Lake View, NY, at 9:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.