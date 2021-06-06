Menu
Chad W. LOMAS
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
LOMAS - Chad W.
Suddenly, May 30, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved son of David R. Lomas and Shelley (Matthew) Knox; dear brother of David (Jeanne) and Stephanie Lomas; grandson of Evelyn and the late Frank Lomas and the late William and Evelyn Cuthbert; nephew of Steven (Nancy) Lomas and the late Jack and James Lomas; uncle of Owen, April and Henry Lomas; beloved boyfriend of Alexa Malczewski; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to savethemichaels.org. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Jun
7
Service
6:30p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
This is the first I am hearing of this since my return from Arizona. Such a loss at such a young age, my thoughts and my prayers go out to the family and friends of Chad .
Marc Lomas
Family
June 9, 2021
So sad to hear of the loss of someone so young. My heart broke when I heard. My son Thomas and Chad were close for a long time. My condolences to the family and friends who lost such a beautiful soul.
Michele LaPenna
Other
June 7, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mrs. D
School
June 7, 2021
