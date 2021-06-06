LOMAS - Chad W.
Suddenly, May 30, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved son of David R. Lomas and Shelley (Matthew) Knox; dear brother of David (Jeanne) and Stephanie Lomas; grandson of Evelyn and the late Frank Lomas and the late William and Evelyn Cuthbert; nephew of Steven (Nancy) Lomas and the late Jack and James Lomas; uncle of Owen, April and Henry Lomas; beloved boyfriend of Alexa Malczewski; also survived by many cousins and friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to savethemichaels.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.