I knew Charlene many, many years ago when I first started my career at ECMC. She was always smiling, kind and eager to help and make me feel welcome. What I remember was how she adored her daughter Joy who was a young teenager at the time and a Junior Volunteer at the hospital. I had the pleasure of reconnecting with her several years ago when I was working in pathology at Sister's Hospital. I recognized her voice immediately when I called and once again, helpful as always. She was truly a wonderful person. Rest in peace Charlene.

Marie Bolt March 18, 2021