CHERRY - Charlene A.
Entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories, one loving daughter, Joy A. Tillman-Cox and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Cold Spring Bible Chapel, 100 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY where Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11 AM. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, social distancing and masks are mandatory. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.