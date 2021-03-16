Menu
Charlene A. CHERRY
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
CHERRY - Charlene A.
Entered into eternal rest on March 11, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memories, one loving daughter, Joy A. Tillman-Cox and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Cold Spring Bible Chapel, 100 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY where Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11 AM. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, social distancing and masks are mandatory. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cold Spring Bible Chapel
100 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cold Spring Bible Chapel
100 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Miss Charlene was such a sweetheart! Your ECMC family will never forget you. May she Rest In Eternal Peace!
Damoni Patterson
March 22, 2021
Joy and family. I have so many great memories of Charlene, going back many, many years. God bless you with His peace and His comfort.
Glenda and Wilbert Martin
March 18, 2021
I knew Charlene many, many years ago when I first started my career at ECMC. She was always smiling, kind and eager to help and make me feel welcome. What I remember was how she adored her daughter Joy who was a young teenager at the time and a Junior Volunteer at the hospital. I had the pleasure of reconnecting with her several years ago when I was working in pathology at Sister's Hospital. I recognized her voice immediately when I called and once again, helpful as always. She was truly a wonderful person. Rest in peace Charlene.
Marie Bolt
March 18, 2021
Charlene, I have missed our many mini conversations at ECMC. It's amazing how well we got to know each other over the years without actually working in the same department. I will miss your smile and encouraging words and your good hugs. Rest in peace my friend. Love to your family.
Loren Blattenberger
March 17, 2021
Charlene you will be missed by many, you were a true inspiration. May you rest in peace
Neil Buyer
March 17, 2021
As Administrator of UB Dept. Of Medicine for many years (now retired) , I had the privilege of knowing Charlene. She was an amazing person. She was so influential at the ECMC. She always knew my name and called me George with a lot of enthusiasm! Very proud to have known her. A very spiritual, loving and caring person. May she RIP.
George Anderson
March 16, 2021
Rest in peace and God bless.
Michele Bettendorf
March 16, 2021
