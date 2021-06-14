SCHIFFLER - Charlene A.

Of Lancaster, NY, June 11th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William Schiffler; loving mother of Guy (Susan) Schiffler, Gail (Mark) Blendowski, Jill (Dave) Santoro, Tim (Jeanette) and Karri (Joe) Schiffler; grandmother of John, Suzanne, Randy, Ashley, Karlie and Madison Schiffler, Abby Blendowski, Hannah, Emma and Brock Santoro; sister of the late James (Jean) Albert and Jane (Jack) Nichter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 15th, from 3-7 PM, at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 14, 2021.