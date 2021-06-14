Menu
Charlene A. SCHIFFLER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
SCHIFFLER - Charlene A.
Of Lancaster, NY, June 11th, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William Schiffler; loving mother of Guy (Susan) Schiffler, Gail (Mark) Blendowski, Jill (Dave) Santoro, Tim (Jeanette) and Karri (Joe) Schiffler; grandmother of John, Suzanne, Randy, Ashley, Karlie and Madison Schiffler, Abby Blendowski, Hannah, Emma and Brock Santoro; sister of the late James (Jean) Albert and Jane (Jack) Nichter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 15th, from 3-7 PM, at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Jun
16
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Mary’s RC Church
Lancaster, NY
Love ya Karri-
Condolences.
Tommy T
Thomas Tulowiecki
Classmate
June 24, 2021
Heartfelt condolences from the Trznadel family. So many great memories of Mrs. Schiffler while growing up with Tim. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Danny and Reesha Trznadel
Friend
June 17, 2021
Karri & Jill, We are so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother! All of the Schifflers are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tim & Sara Coughlin
Friend
June 15, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to all the Schifflers and their families. She was our neighbor for many years and a blessing to all who knew her. So many memories. Sharkey was truly one of us.
Andrea Driscoll
Other
June 15, 2021
Jill, Dave & family- So sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. Thinking of your family & sending love & prayers.
Jodi Mazur
Coworker
June 15, 2021
To the Schiffler Family, please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of your mom. We enjoyed seeing her walks with Jill and the smile on her face! May she rest in peace.
Bill Schroeder and Dawn Gaczewski
Friend
June 14, 2021
The Waczkowski Family
June 14, 2021
We are so sorry to read of the passing of Aunt Sharky. She was such a blessing to us when Jackie was ill. We will always remember her happy healthy outlook on life.
Tom & Kathy Albert
Family
June 14, 2021
My prayers are with the families, she was such a sweet lady.....
Lisa Krafchak
Work
June 14, 2021
For Jill, Karri and the entire Schiffler family;
Deepest condolences on the passing of your mom. I know she was very important to all of you.
Karen Bailey
Friend
June 14, 2021
