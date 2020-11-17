HERMAN - Charles A.

Of Corfu, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Peterson Herman; and his granddaughter, Nicole Elizabeth Herman. Chuck was the 3rd generation licensed funeral director for over 66 years. Surviving is his beloved wife of 17 years, Patricia J. (Sliker Brown) Herman; his dear children, Charles B. (Lori) Herman, Julie A. (Patricia Marvin) Herman, Richard B. (Nicole Hornstein) Herman and Elizabeth A. "Betsy" (Sander) Abramson; three precious grandchildren; four cherished great-grandchildren; his stepchildren, Cynthia (William) White, Douglas (Tammy) Brown, Darlene (Mark) Bramley and Laurie (Tracy) Rudolph; twelve step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Family and friends may call Thursday, November 19th, from 6-8 PM and Friday, November 20th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the C. B. BEACH & SON MORTUARY, INC., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, NY. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21st, at 12 o'clock noon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Hall, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke, NY. Burial will be private in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Corfu, NY. We will be following all New York State Covid-19 guidelines, and those in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159 Corfu, NY 14036, the Indian Falls Fire Department, 8030 Alleghany Road Corfu, NY 14036, or the Indian Falls United Methodist Church Men's Group, 7908 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.