Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles A. HERMAN
HERMAN - Charles A.
Of Corfu, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020. Predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Peterson Herman; and his granddaughter, Nicole Elizabeth Herman. Chuck was the 3rd generation licensed funeral director for over 66 years. Surviving is his beloved wife of 17 years, Patricia J. (Sliker Brown) Herman; his dear children, Charles B. (Lori) Herman, Julie A. (Patricia Marvin) Herman, Richard B. (Nicole Hornstein) Herman and Elizabeth A. "Betsy" (Sander) Abramson; three precious grandchildren; four cherished great-grandchildren; his stepchildren, Cynthia (William) White, Douglas (Tammy) Brown, Darlene (Mark) Bramley and Laurie (Tracy) Rudolph; twelve step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Family and friends may call Thursday, November 19th, from 6-8 PM and Friday, November 20th, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the C. B. BEACH & SON MORTUARY, INC., 4 East Main Street, Corfu, NY. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 21st, at 12 o'clock noon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church Hall, 8656 Church Street, East Pembroke, NY. Burial will be private in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Corfu, NY. We will be following all New York State Covid-19 guidelines, and those in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Corfu United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159 Corfu, NY 14036, the Indian Falls Fire Department, 8030 Alleghany Road Corfu, NY 14036, or the Indian Falls United Methodist Church Men's Group, 7908 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.