KNIER - Charles A.
Born May 1941 in South Buffalo, NY, died November 21, 2020. Chuck passed peacefully after a courageous journey with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Without a doubt Chuck enjoyed a beautiful, fulfilled life surrounded by those who loved him. Chuck was born in May 1941 in South Buffalo, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Fredrick and Mildred Knier; wife Nancy Fleischauer; and brother Fred Knier (Marilyn). Chuck is survived by his wife Karen MacGamwell, children Wendy Hart, Holly Colbert (Jeff), Jake Knier (Miranda) and grandchildren Jack and Lucy Colbert. Chuck taught in the Buffalo Public Schools as a Math and Industrial Arts teacher. He retired as Assistant Principal of Southside Elementary School. After retiring, Chuck worked for WNED, Genesee Community College, Saint Bonaventure University and Buffalo State. He was an active participant in the Wyoming County Republican Committee, Kiwanis, Free Masons, and the Dortmund Sister City Committee. He was an avid outdoorsman. As such, he was a lifetime member of East Aurora Fish and Game Club and the Genesee Valley Conservation Club. During his battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Chuck earned his United States Coast Guard Captain's License. He continued to build a house, play the piano, do wood working projects and persevere for as long as possible. Chuck has donated his body to the University of Buffalo's Medical School to support continued learning, something he was very passionate about. Chuck will be remembered as a loving husband, father, friend and teacher. His creative stories will be cherished by many, and the lessons he taught will live on in our hearts. The family has created a Chuck Knier Facebook Memorial Page hoping you will share a happy memory: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chuckkniermemorialpage
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.