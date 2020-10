KURZDORFER - Charles A. "Charlie"September 30, 2020. Loving son of the late James and Mary Ann (nee McGovern) Kurzdorfer; dear brother of Martin (Genevieve), Eileen (Mark) Hryckowian, Douglas and Ellen Kurzdorfer; uncle of Jamie (Tim Sandel) Hryckowian, Niko (Rose Smith) and Kaitlyn (Christopher) Willecke. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave. on Saturday from 2-5 PM, where funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com