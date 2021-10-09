Menu
Charles E. "Andy" ANDERSON
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
ANDERSON - Charles E. "Andy"
October 7, 2021, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude A. (nee Dervona) Anderson; loving father of Judy (Michael) Riordan, Patricia (Rob McElroy) Warrington, Charles (Debbie) Anderson, Richard (Doreen) Anderson, Susan Anderson-Bradford, Andrew (Kathy) Anderson and Amy (Jamie) Hypnarowski; cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (Two blocks East of Union Rd). Per the family request, facial coverings are required for all those attending. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10:00 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Church. All are asked to assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
Dear Andy and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathies to you and your entire family. With deepest sympathy, Penny Clements
Penny Clements
Other
October 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Linda Shaul
Friend
October 10, 2021
