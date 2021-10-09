ANDERSON - Charles E. "Andy"
October 7, 2021, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude A. (nee Dervona) Anderson; loving father of Judy (Michael) Riordan, Patricia (Rob McElroy) Warrington, Charles (Debbie) Anderson, Richard (Doreen) Anderson, Susan Anderson-Bradford, Andrew (Kathy) Anderson and Amy (Jamie) Hypnarowski; cherished grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (Two blocks East of Union Rd). Per the family request, facial coverings are required for all those attending. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, 10:00 AM from Our Lady Help of Christians Church. All are asked to assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.