November 29, 2020 at age 29, beloved son of Michele (nee Charbonneau) and Charles J. Elardo; dearest brother of Sarah A. Elardo; loving grandson of Charles D. and Marilyn (nee Walters) Elardo, Dorothy (nee Lochocki) (late Lionel) Henderson and the late Roger A. Charbonneau; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 Saint Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Interment will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Charles' memory to Connect Life, 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Williamsville, NY 14221. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Charles' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.