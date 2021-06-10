Ballo - Charles A.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 9, 2021. Father of Cheryl Ziobro; beloved son of the late Nicholas and Sarah (nee Curto) Ballo; dear brother of Rita (Warren) Herdic; also survived by two grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 4-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Prayer Service will follow at 7 PM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 10, 2021.