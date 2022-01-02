Chuck will be missed on the kite flying field. We did not see him a lot during the past few years but he and Ruth would do a drive by often at the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society Sunday flys at Gratwick Park. He would jump out the car and put a kite in the air for an hour or so then drive off. Just long enough to say hello and put some color in the sky. I will be thinking of Chuck when I am looking skyward.

Ted Shaw Friend January 2, 2022