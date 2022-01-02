BOUGHTON - Charles G., III
Town of Tonwanda resident Charles Boughton, age 87, passed away after a brief illness on December 24, 2021. Loving husband of Ruth (nee Dent) of 62 years; dear father of Robert (Bonnie) Boughton and Carol (Karl Kober; devoted grandfather of Alex and Ethan Kober and Mitchell Boughton. Charles was born in Buffalo, NY, where he graduated from Bennett High School in 1951. He earned his professional land surveyor license in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington D.C. Throughout Charles' career, he was employed by the civil engineering firm De Leuw, Cather & Co., Sonnenberger Land Surveyors and before retirement, enjoyed independent employment. Notable projects that he worked on included: Buffalo Metro Rail Subway System, Peace Bridge restoration project, Black Rock/Riverside bike path, Bird Island Pier River Walk Project, American and Horseshoes Falls diversion project, the Road and Mass Transit project in Washington D.C. and various projects along the New York State Thruway. In his leisure time, Charles loved spending time with his family, vacationing on Martha's Vineyard, playing table tennis, biking and flying kites. He was a member of the Greater Buffalo Table Tennis Club and the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society of Western New York. His interests in table tennis led him to compete in the Regional Senior Empire State Games at Cortland State College. Charles was laid to rest at the Chautauqua Cemetery in Mayville, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Zoological Society of Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.