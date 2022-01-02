Menu
Charles G. BOUGHTON III
BOUGHTON - Charles G., III
Town of Tonwanda resident Charles Boughton, age 87, passed away after a brief illness on December 24, 2021. Loving husband of Ruth (nee Dent) of 62 years; dear father of Robert (Bonnie) Boughton and Carol (Karl Kober; devoted grandfather of Alex and Ethan Kober and Mitchell Boughton. Charles was born in Buffalo, NY, where he graduated from Bennett High School in 1951. He earned his professional land surveyor license in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Washington D.C. Throughout Charles' career, he was employed by the civil engineering firm De Leuw, Cather & Co., Sonnenberger Land Surveyors and before retirement, enjoyed independent employment. Notable projects that he worked on included: Buffalo Metro Rail Subway System, Peace Bridge restoration project, Black Rock/Riverside bike path, Bird Island Pier River Walk Project, American and Horseshoes Falls diversion project, the Road and Mass Transit project in Washington D.C. and various projects along the New York State Thruway. In his leisure time, Charles loved spending time with his family, vacationing on Martha's Vineyard, playing table tennis, biking and flying kites. He was a member of the Greater Buffalo Table Tennis Club and the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society of Western New York. His interests in table tennis led him to compete in the Regional Senior Empire State Games at Cortland State College. Charles was laid to rest at the Chautauqua Cemetery in Mayville, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Zoological Society of Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
Chuck will be missed on the kite flying field. We did not see him a lot during the past few years but he and Ruth would do a drive by often at the Great Lakes Kitefliers Society Sunday flys at Gratwick Park. He would jump out the car and put a kite in the air for an hour or so then drive off. Just long enough to say hello and put some color in the sky. I will be thinking of Chuck when I am looking skyward.
Ted Shaw
Friend
January 2, 2022
My sincere condolences on Charlie´s passing. My dad, Tom, who passed two weeks earlier, really enjoyed working with him at DeLeuw, Cather, and it was a great learning experience for me to work with Charlie on surveying for the Lockport Extension of the 990. His genuine good nature and wide smile will always be with me.
Patrick Keyes
January 2, 2022
