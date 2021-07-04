BOVA - Charles L. Jr. "Stephanie"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Devoted dog father of Kiera, Toby and Taylor; loving son of the late Charles and Mary Bova Sr.; dear brother of Ruth Mendolera and the late Frank Bova; cherished uncle of eight nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 10, at 12:30 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.