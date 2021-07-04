Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles L. "Stephanie" BOVA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
BOVA - Charles L. Jr. "Stephanie"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 14, 2021. Devoted dog father of Kiera, Toby and Taylor; loving son of the late Charles and Mary Bova Sr.; dear brother of Ruth Mendolera and the late Frank Bova; cherished uncle of eight nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 10, at 12:30 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
85 Dakota St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mallory
July 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results