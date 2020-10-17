MANG - Charles D.
Of Tonawanda, Twp., October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris T. (Koegl) Mang; devoted father of Peter, Susan (David) Mang-Boal and Jacob Mang; grandfather of Christopher, Hannah Mang, Paul, Ryan, Kaitlyn Boal; great-grandfather of McKenzie Grace; brother of Janet (late John) Carver, late Louis (Theresa) Mang, late Edward (late Juanita), late Doris (late Richard) Brown and late Maryann (Wilfred) Barcik, late Michael Mang; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE-GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 4-8 PM. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions may cause delays. Charlie was an avid chess player, enjoyed reading, tropical fish and spending time with family at Allegany. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 17, 2020.